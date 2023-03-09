[Breaking] Yoon schedules 2-day visit to Japan next week

President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Korea-Japan summit held at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 13, 2022. (local time). (Presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next week, as he is set to visit the neighboring country with first lady Kim Keon Hee, the presidential office said Thursday.

The two-day visit is scheduled at the invitation of the Japanese government. Seoul and Tokyo are currently coordinating the details of the presidential trip, officials said in a written statement, but the trip is expected to begin on March 16.

The two first ladies will have separate fellowship events, they added.

Yoon will be the first Korean president to visit the country in 12 years.

Expectations are high for the two leaders to discuss bolstering bilateral ties in various fields of security, economy, society and culture, the presidential office said, noting that it is aimed at putting historic disputes behind them and bringing the focus to future ties.