 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

[Breaking] Yoon schedules 2-day visit to Japan next week

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 9, 2023 - 16:39       Updated : Mar 9, 2023 - 16:39
President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Korea-Japan summit held at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 13, 2022. (local time). (Presidential office)
President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Korea-Japan summit held at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 13, 2022. (local time). (Presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next week, as he is set to visit the neighboring country with first lady Kim Keon Hee, the presidential office said Thursday.

The two-day visit is scheduled at the invitation of the Japanese government. Seoul and Tokyo are currently coordinating the details of the presidential trip, officials said in a written statement, but the trip is expected to begin on March 16.

The two first ladies will have separate fellowship events, they added.

Yoon will be the first Korean president to visit the country in 12 years.

Expectations are high for the two leaders to discuss bolstering bilateral ties in various fields of security, economy, society and culture, the presidential office said, noting that it is aimed at putting historic disputes behind them and bringing the focus to future ties.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114