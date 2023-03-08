Aespa the 1st K-pop band to perform at Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

Aespa will perform at Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival on Aug. 11 to 13 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. (SM Entertainment)

K-pop girl group aespa is taking part in the American outdoor music festival Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival, the first K-pop band to do so.

The festival consists of around 90 different performances on six different stages to be held on Aug. 11 to 13 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

The festival also hosts diverse events and booths with foods representing different regions in America.

More than 220,000 people flock to the annual festival which, this year, will feature Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Lana Del Rey.

In the past, the festival has welcomed renowned artists such as Elton John, Billie Eilish, the Weekend, Janet Jackson, Lauv and SZA.

Prior to Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival, aespa will also take part in another American outdoor music festival, the Governors Ball Music Festival, which will take place in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York City, on June 9 to 11.

Aespa will be the first K-pop band to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival as well.

The Governors Ball Music Festival comprises around 70 different performances on four stages, featuring artists of diverse music and art genres.

The artist lineup this year includes Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar. Past performers include Eminem, Kanye West, Halsey, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and more.

Aespa made its first live performance debut in the US at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year, which was followed by another live stage at GMA 2022 Summer Concert Series in New York City.

Aespa has been on its first world tour, “Synk: Hyper Line,” since Feb. 25 and is scheduled to perform in Osaka, Japan, on March 15.

The quartet is also set to release its first full-length album that includes tracks "Thirsty," "Salty & Sweet," "I'm Unhappy," "Don't Blink," "Hot Air Balloon," "YOLO" and "Till We Meet Again."

The release, initially scheduled for Feb. 20, was postponed due to an internal management feud between SM and its founder Lee Soo-man, according to SM Entertainment.