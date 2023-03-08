S. Korean military to launch drone ops unit as early as July

A South Korean drone flies over a coastal area of the East Sea on Jan. 5, as part of the military's anti-drone drills. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military plans to launch a drone operations command as early as July, officials said Wednesday, in what would be a culmination of its efforts to bolster readiness following North Korea's drone incursions late last year.

It has been working out details, such as the operational concept, command structure, personnel makeup and location of the specialized unit slated to open in the latter half of this year, according to officials at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

After the North's Dec. 26 drone infiltrations, the military unveiled a plan in January to set up the unit and a series of anti-drone measures, including holding regular air defense drills and securing drone jamming guns and other assets.

"We are developing the operational concept and tactics through an analysis of drone operation cases of various foreign countries," the JCS said in a statement. (Yonhap)