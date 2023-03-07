Yoon expresses gratitude to Korean relief team

President Yoon Suk Yeol salutes the national flag during a luncheon meeting with the Korea Disaster Relief Team returned from Turkey after aiding post-quake efforts at the guesthouse of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol has invited the Korean rescue team who returned from the earthquake site in Turkey to a Cheong Wa Dae luncheon to convey his gratitude, officials said on Tuesday.

He thanked the 135-member team on behalf of the public and acknowledged the challenging conditions they faced with aftershocks and cold weather.

“Your solidarity shown at the Turkey relief site reminds us once again that Korea and Turkey are true friends who help each other in difficult times,” he said.

Yoon has vowed to continue providing support for the restoration and reconstruction efforts in Turkey. The government and the private sector plan to raise over $10 million to support the temporary shelter project for victims initiated by the Turkish government.

Yoon also mentioned that the Korea Shipowners' Association has decided to provide 250 containers to be utilized as temporary housing for the victims. He expressed his gratitude for the private sector's contributions to the reconstruction efforts in Turkey, stating that their assistance is ongoing and will complement the government's emergency relief efforts.

Yoon expressed hope that the collaborative support project between the Korean government and private sector would become “a symbol of the strong friendship and true brotherhood” between Korea and Turkey.

Prior to the luncheon, Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee met with four search dogs and their handlers that were sent to Turkey to assist with the earthquake rescue efforts for 10 days. The presidential couple gave words of encouragement to the search dogs, two of which, Tobaek and Haetae, had suffered leg injuries during the rescue process.