S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebound to over 12,000 amid eased virus curbs

A woman takes off her mask at a bus station in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebounded to over 12,000 on Tuesday amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs, with health authorities considering further easing antivirus measures in the coming months.

The country reported 12,284 new COVID-19 infections, including 19 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,581,499, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Tuesday's tally nearly tripled from 4,300 cases a day earlier and climbed more than 1,400 from a week ago, the health agency said.

There were 15 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 34,049. The number of critically ill patients came to 158, up from 145 the previous day.

In response to the virus slowing down, the KDCA is considering lowering the country's alert level against COVID-19 from the current "serious" to "cautious," depending on the results of the World Health Organization's meeting on the pandemic, scheduled for around late April to early May.

South Korea has maintained a COVID-19 alert level of "serious" since February 2020.

The further lifting of the remaining antivirus restrictions, such as the seven-day quarantine rule and the indoor mask mandate in certain areas, will take place after the alert level is adjusted, the KDCA said.

On Jan. 30, South Korea lifted most indoor mask mandates after they had been in place for more than two years. (Yonhap)