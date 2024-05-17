E-sports reporter sustains eye injury due to fire effects at gaming event

Sports and e-sports reporter Gwak Min-seon is reportedly suffering from impaired vision after being exposed to on-stage pyrotechnics at a gaming event on Sunday, officials from Gwak's agency said Friday.

According to an official announcement from Gwak’s agency, Starit Entertainment, Gwak sustained physical damage to her face due to sparks set off during the celebration of the champion team of the 2024 Battleground Mobile Pro Series at an e-sports stadium in Daejeon on Sunday.

She was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment to her left eye and face. Her condition is not “favorable,” particularly concerning her vision, and she is currently receiving outpatient treatment, an agency official revealed.

In response, the agency responsible for managing the gaming event stated that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident. They also intend to discuss potential compensation with the entertainment company.

Starting her career at Money Today Network in 2016, Gwak transitioned into the e-sports field when she joined SPO TV Games in 2019.