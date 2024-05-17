Infinite to hold fan meeting, release new single

Most Popular
-
6
Is NewJeans headed for a long 'break'?
-
7
[KH Explains] Hyundai-backed Motional’s struggles deepen as Tesla eyes August robotaxi debut
-
8
Police raid popera singer Kim Ho-joong's house over hit-and-run suspicions
-
9
New Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office chief vows full-fledged probe into first lady
-
10
Trump may like to 'solve' N. Korean nuclear problem if reelected: ex-official
Infinite to hold fan meeting, release new singleBy Hong Yoo
Published : May 17, 2024 - 14:23
Veteran K-pop boy group Infinite is celebrating its 14th anniversary as a full unit with a fan meeting event on July 13 and 14.
It will be the group's first meeting with fans in seven years.
Infinite announced the event by posting its schedule for May, June and July on Friday.
The band is also due to release a new digital single on June 9.
The band will also hold a live-streaming event on the same day to celebrate its 14th anniversary with fans and talk about the latest release.
Infinite established its own agencyn last year, and released its seventh EP “13egin” on July 31, 2023.
The group was also on an Asia tour titled “Comeback Again” last year, with concerts in Seoul, Yokohama, Taipei and Macao.
Further details on the upcoming fan meeting are yet to be announced.
More from Headlines
-
What's next for the government's push in quota hike?
-
NK fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
Human rights commission urges Korea to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights