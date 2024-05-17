Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Court refuses injunction on medical school expansion

    Court refuses injunction on medical school expansion
  2. 2

    Why Korean crime stories typically feature nameless, faceless perpetrators

    Why Korean crime stories typically feature nameless, faceless perpetrators
  3. 3

    Debate on 'no-seniors zones' heats up

    Debate on 'no-seniors zones' heats up
  4. 4

    S. Korea, Cambodia forge strategic partnership

    S. Korea, Cambodia forge strategic partnership
  5. 5

    Rare mid-May heavy snow warning issued over mountainous areas of Gangwon

    Rare mid-May heavy snow warning issued over mountainous areas of Gangwon
  1. 6

    Is NewJeans headed for a long 'break'?

    Is NewJeans headed for a long 'break'?
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Hyundai-backed Motional’s struggles deepen as Tesla eyes August robotaxi debut

    [KH Explains] Hyundai-backed Motional’s struggles deepen as Tesla eyes August robotaxi debut
  3. 8

    Police raid popera singer Kim Ho-joong's house over hit-and-run suspicions

    Police raid popera singer Kim Ho-joong's house over hit-and-run suspicions
  4. 9

    New Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office chief vows full-fledged probe into first lady

    New Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office chief vows full-fledged probe into first lady
  5. 10

    Trump may like to 'solve' N. Korean nuclear problem if reelected: ex-official

    Trump may like to 'solve' N. Korean nuclear problem if reelected: ex-official
지나쌤

Infinite to hold fan meeting, release new single

By Hong Yoo

Published : May 17, 2024 - 14:23

    • Link copied

Infinite (Infinite Company) Infinite (Infinite Company)

Veteran K-pop boy group Infinite is celebrating its 14th anniversary as a full unit with a fan meeting event on July 13 and 14.

It will be the group's first meeting with fans in seven years.

Infinite announced the event by posting its schedule for May, June and July on Friday.

The band is also due to release a new digital single on June 9.

The band will also hold a live-streaming event on the same day to celebrate its 14th anniversary with fans and talk about the latest release.

Infinite established its own agencyn last year, and released its seventh EP “13egin” on July 31, 2023.

The group was also on an Asia tour titled “Comeback Again” last year, with concerts in Seoul, Yokohama, Taipei and Macao.

Further details on the upcoming fan meeting are yet to be announced.

More from Headlines