Infinite to hold fan meeting, release new single

Veteran K-pop boy group Infinite is celebrating its 14th anniversary as a full unit with a fan meeting event on July 13 and 14.

It will be the group's first meeting with fans in seven years.

Infinite announced the event by posting its schedule for May, June and July on Friday.

The band is also due to release a new digital single on June 9.

The band will also hold a live-streaming event on the same day to celebrate its 14th anniversary with fans and talk about the latest release.

Infinite established its own agencyn last year, and released its seventh EP “13egin” on July 31, 2023.

The group was also on an Asia tour titled “Comeback Again” last year, with concerts in Seoul, Yokohama, Taipei and Macao.

Further details on the upcoming fan meeting are yet to be announced.