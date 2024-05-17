[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans hits 600m Spotify streams with ‘Ditto’

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans logged 600 million plays on Spotify with “Ditto,” agency Ador said Friday, citing the platform’s data. It is the group’s second song to achieve the feat after “OMG.” “Ditto” is the pre-release song from the single “OMG” and the five-member group's first song to land on Billboard’s Hot 100. It debuted on the main songs chart at No. 96 about only six months after the group’s debut, setting a record for a K-pop act, and stayed on the chart for five weeks in a row peaking at No. 82. It also set records on the Melon chart, staying atop its daily and weekly chart for 99 days and 14 weeks respectively, before earning the top place on its annual chart. Meanwhile, NewJeans will drop the double single “How Sweet” next week and debut the single in Japan “Supernatural” on June 21. NCT’s Mark tops iTunes chart in 11 regions with solo single

Mark of NCT notched the top spot on the iTunes top songs chart in 11 regions with his solo single, “200,” according to label SM Entertainment on Friday. The single hints at the upcoming solo album the singer is preparing to roll out in February next year, building on the musical spectrum of previous solo works “Child” and “Golden Hour.” On Thursday, the musician flew to Jakarta, Indonesia, where NCT Dream will hold a concert on Saturday. It is part of the subunit’s tour, “The Dream Show 3: Dream()scape,” that took the seven members to Osaka, Japan, last week. Mark belongs to Super M and NCT 127 as well, with the latter slated to make a comeback in the third quarter with its sixth full album. EXO’s Suho teams up with Red Velvet’s Wendy

Suho of EXO will sing with Wendy of Red Velvet for his solo song, “Cheese,” according to label SM Entertainment on Friday. “Cheese” is one of the two main tracks of his third solo EP, “1 to 3,” which will be unveiled May 31 followed by a physical album due out on June 3. An artwork using pixel art for the music video of “Cheese” showed the two singers as characters of an eight-bit game. The forthcoming EP will consist of seven tracks including the pop-rock tune and the titular track. The mini album is his first solo music in over two years. Before the release of the album, he will host a solo concert in Seoul, a first for him as a solo act, before visiting six more cities in Asia, from Manila to Jakarta, between June and August. Ive one of most influential in Asia under 30: Forbes

