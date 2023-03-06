 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids set to return next month: report

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Mar 6, 2023 - 18:54       Updated : Mar 6, 2023 - 18:54

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)
(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will release a new album in late April, according to a local media report on Monday.

Label JYP Entertainment acknowledged that the band finished shooting the music video for the new album but said that no specific date has been set yet for its return.

Its last album was the EP “Maxident," released in October last year. It notched the top spot on the Billboard 200, as did the previous EP “Oddinary,” and sold over three million copies, a first for the band. Meanwhile, its first studio album in Japan topped Oricon’s weekly album chart last week.

The eight-member act is in the middle of its second international tour “Maniac.” It held four encore concerts in Japan last month and will go live in Manila, the Philippines, next week before returning to the US where it will wrap up the tour in Los Angeles.

 

TXT’s ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ video tops 100m views

(Credit: Big Hit Music)
(Credit: Big Hit Music)

The music video for Tomorrow X Together’s “Sugar Rush Ride” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, according to label Big Hit Music on Monday.

“Sugar Rush Ride” is the main track from its fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” that came out in January and the video reached the milestone in record time for the boy band. It is the band’s fifth video to achieve the feat.

The EP has remained on the Billboard 200 for a fourth consecutive week, ranking No. 12 on the chart dated March 4, after debuting on top of the chart. The album sold more than 2.18 million copies in its first week of sales.

In the meantime, the band will host concerts in Seoul later this month, launching its second world tour, "Act: Sweet Mirage," that will bring it to 13 cities in Asia and North America.

 

Cravity sings of hope in 5th EP

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)
(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Boy band Cravity released its fifth EP “Master: Piece” on Monday, about six months after its previous EP “New Wave.”

“‘Youth of fresh but powerful energy’ is what defines our team, and we tried to convey our identity through this album as well,” said Serim summing up the ambience of the new EP as free-spirited, in a statement released through Starship Entertainment.

The focus track “Groovy” best expresses the group's easy and carefree charm. The catchy hook and addictive melody makes it easy for listeners to sing along and dance to, said the bandmates.

While maintaining the color of the team, the band also tried their hand at different genres, adding that confronting a “challenge is another symbol of youth,” explained Taeyoung.

Woobin also asked fans to enjoy “Light The Way,” his second self-written song. It was inspired by how their fans seem to light up the band’s way, supporting them from the audience seats, he said.

 

Billlie to release 4th EP later this month

(Credit: Mystic Story)
(Credit: Mystic Story)

Girl group Billlie will bring out its fourth EP “The Billage of Perception: Chapter Three” on March 28, announced agency Mystic Story on Monday.

Sheon turns to look up at something at a bus stop in the teaser posters, accompanied by the words “I remember vividly how we laughed a lot.”

The EP comes about seven months since its previous EP “The Billage of Perception: Chapter Two.” The seven-member group has been building up a story that started with “Billlie Love that Disappeared on 11th, the Day Purple Rain Came,” and the new album is expected to continue the narrative.

Separately, it will take its first step outside Korea next week, performing at South by Southwest, a major festival that combines music and technology, in Texas.

 

 



By Hwang You-mee (glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114