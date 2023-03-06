[Graphic News] 7.2% adults in US identify as LGBTQ: poll

A total of 7.2 percent of adults in the United States identified as LGBTQ in 2022 a Gallup poll shows.
While that’s just a small increase from 2021 numbers - 7.1 percent - the 2022 Gallup data reflects an overall upward trend. In 2012, when the analytics giant began measuring LGBTQ identification, only about 3.5 percent of adults self-identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or something other than heterosexual and cisgender (meaning they identify with the sex they were assigned at birth).
Researchers credit the younger generations - especially those born between 1997 and 2004, or Generation Z - for the continuous increase.
Nearly 20 percent of Gen Z adults identified as LGBTQ. That rate is considerably lower (11.2 percent) among millennials (adults born between 1981 and 1996). Only 3.3 percent of Generation X adults, those born between 1965 and 1980 identified as LGBTQ. (DPA)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)