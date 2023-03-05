Open Corp. hires celebrity sommelier in premium push

Korean restaurant chain operator Open Corp. said Friday it has recruited a seasoned sommelier as its new executive director to provide premium F&B services.

With Kim Hyup taking office, the firm plans to foster some 300 sommeliers through internal employee training.

"The company's goal in 2023 is to provide better service to many customers who enjoy gourmet culture. As a result, we will be reborn as a dining company that delivers satisfaction to customers through the largest sommelier training system in the F&B industry," an official at Open Corp. said.

Kim's portfolio covers traditional liquor, cocktails, Korean wine, tea, as well as wine.

The new director has served as director of the Korea International Sommelier Association, director of the NCS Talent Development Center, and CEO of Planning Andaz, an event planning company under the Andaz Seoul Gangnam hotel.

He has won various awards such as the Romanee-Conti Award and the Korea National Best Sommelier Contest, and has been involved in education programs to foster domestic sommeliers.

Chefs under Open Corp. restaurants have worked at leading domestic and international Michelin-starred restaurants, it said.

With 700 employees under management, Open Corp. operates more than 20 brands such as Tokyo Sirloin, Modowoo and Hanamdong, and fine dining restaurants Ilpan, Aeria, Dresden Green and I’m So Seoul.

Separately, Open the Cheongdam, a building housing all of Open Corp’s fine dining restaurants, is set to open in the first half of 2023. The firm also plans to expand operations to the UK.