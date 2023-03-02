Staatskapelle Dresden, Chung Myung-whun and Cho Seong-jin to present interplay between their history

The Staatskapelle Dresden, one of the world's oldest orchestras, joins forces with celebrated Korean conductor Chung Myung-whun for six performances, four of which will feature Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin, showcasing the enduring relationship between the passage of time and musical excellence.

The 475-year-old orchestra, founded as a royal court ensemble in 1548, has worked with many renowned conductors, as well as internationally celebrated instrumentalists and composers. Previous directors for Staatskapelle Dresden include Heinrich Schutz, Johann Adolf Hasse, Carl Maria von Weber and Richard Wagner, while distinguished composers such as Strauss and Brahms have written works either dedicated to the orchestra or first performed in Dresden.

Wagner named the Staatskapelle Dresden a “wondrous harp” while Austrian conductor Herbert von Karajan likened its sound to a “shine of ancient gold.”

While the repertoires of the two different programs will present the thick sound of the centuries-old orchestra and its history with great musicians, it is also a celebration of the orchestra's long lasting relationship with Chung that goes back to the early 2000s.

Chung, who is turning 70 this year, first met with the orchestra in 2001. In 2012, he was the first principal guest conductor for Staatskapelle.

“I’ve spent 20 years with them and got to know them better ... we've become closer and it makes working with them easier,” Chung told reporters on Thursday. When asked about his relationship with the orchestra, Chung said the time they spent together has made them more complete.

“Even if you try so hard, the passage of time is necessary to become really great,” he said.

Another advantage of time, the conductor added, is his understanding of the pieces he conducts, like Brahms concertos.

“When I played Brahms’ Concerto No. 4 some 20 years after the first performance, I felt like I understood the piece a little better and could make a better sound. It was when I turned 50 years old, which was about the year Brahms wrote the piece,” he said. “Of course, there is a huge difference between me and a master like him but as a person who lived that long, I felt like there was something I could understand.”