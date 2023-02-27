[Graphic News] Record number of Americans dissatisfied with gun laws: poll

Americans’ dissatisfaction with gun laws has reached an all-time high according to a Gallup poll, after the country averaged nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022.
Sixty-three percent of Americans are now unhappy with the nation’s gun policies, the highest in Gallup’s 23-year trend, and an increase of 7 percentage points over the last year. Gun policy satisfaction has dropped to just 34 percent.
Unsurprisingly, the level of satisfaction largely reflected political party affiliation. Among Republicans, 54 percent said they were at least somewhat satisfied, while 84 percent of Democrats said they were at least somewhat dissatisfied.
The increase in unhappiness comes after Americans experienced the second-highest number of mass shootings in history last year. So far 2023 shows no sign of being different, as several significant mass shootings have already occurred in places like Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, California. (UPI)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)