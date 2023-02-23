[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Park Hyatt Hotels present ‘Suite Escape’ package Park Hyatt Seoul and Park Hyatt Busan present "Suite Escape," offering romantic staycations for couples until March 31. The package includes the standard benefits of one night at the Park Hyatt's suite room, a hotel dinner in the evening, and breakfast for two to begin the day. Park Hyatt's own welcome amenities are provided for all package guests. World of Hyatt members will receive the additional benefit of chocolate amenities. Bookings should be made by March 28. For inquiries, call (02) 2016-1100 for Park Hyatt Seoul, and (051) 990-1237 for Park Hyatt Busan.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents ‘Romance at Andaz’ package Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers a staycation package named "Romance at Andaz" throughout the year. Breakfast for two at Jogakbo, sparkling wine, cake and a bath bomb set from La Cuvee Maison are included in the package. A complimentary minibar and access to the hotel's fitness center and indoor pool are also provided. Package guests are offered late checkout options until 2 p.m. Prices start at 390,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 2193-7000.

Paradise City Hotel presents special Italian course menu Italian restaurant La Scala at Paradise City Hotel, located in Incheon, unveils a new course menu. An Italian amuse bouche is offered as an appetizer. Grilled flatfish or lobster Gragano spaghetti will be the main menu. Italian-style desserts will also be served. Japanese fine dining restaurant Raku will be serving seasonal cherry blossom drinks created by the hotel's chef. At the Lounge Paradise, fresh strawberry yogurt smoothies, gold kiwiade and blue mallow tea will be available. For inquiries, call (051) 742-2121.

Courtyard Seoul Botanic Park opens new rooftop dining bar Courtyard Seoul Botanic Park, located in western Seoul, has launched a new rooftop dining bar called Vinyard 15. The new bar is equipped with an outdoor terrace and also has private rooms designed with whole window glass for guests to enjoy the scenery of the Seoul Botanic Park. Vinyard 15 also opens as a brunch cafe during daytime from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner menu items will be served starting 5:30 p.m., including grilled meat and fish plates to pair with wine and other alcoholic beverages. Vinyard 15 closes at 1 a.m. For inquires, call (02) 6946-7000.