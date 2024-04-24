Government, scout association criticized over Jamboree

The international scouting movement released a blistering report last week pointing to the Korean government and the Korea Scout Association as responsible for the disastrous 25th World Scout Jamboree held in North Jeolla Province in August last year.

Appointed by the World Scout Committee after the event, an independent six-member review panel said the host failed to deliver a safe and successful event and the organization of the quadrennial event lacked clarity and clear delivery agreements.

The report also criticized gaps found in the accountability framework that led to significant differences in perception among the stakeholders as to who should have been responsible for the success or failure of the event.

Approximately 43,000 participants, mainly Scouts aged 14 to 18 from 158 countries, arrived in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, only to be evacuated a week later amid snowballing concerns over unrelenting heat, inadequate shelter, insufficient sanitation, food safety, insect- and water-borne diseases and a looming typhoon.

It added that numerous and interrelated challenges of the event stemmed from the unclear accountability framework.

The panel concluded that the leadership structure for the Jamboree, which had five co-chairs, “blurred lines on authority” and made it both “extremely difficult to pin responsibility on anyone” and “easy to leave tasks unaccomplished.”

The absence of a "control tower" was also pinpointed as the main reason for the Jamboree debacle.

The co-chairs of the event were the then-minister of gender equality and family along with Rep. Kim Yoon-deok of Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, which was later expanded to the minister of the interior and safety, the minister of culture, sports and tourism and the president of the Korean Scout Federation as co-chairs.

While responsibility for the successful planning and execution of the Jamboree rests with the Scouting Federation, "the host government is welcome and encouraged to support the event, but should not go beyond the agreed roles and responsibilities," the report said.

The report also said the Korea Scout Association was sidelined by the Korean government because of the large funding provided by the latter. As a result, the Korean government became the de facto organizer of the 25th World Scout Jamboree, and this exacerbated existing organizational challenges for the event and caused several structural and coordination complications.

It also pointed out that Korean government officials involved in the organizing of the 25th World Scout Jamboree failed to provide the panel with much-needed information, especially concerning financial statements relating to the event.

In response to the report, the Gender Ministry claimed that the government only provided support to the Korean Scout Association, which won the bid to host the event, and that control of the event remained in the hands of World Scouting.

It added that the government had not been asked by World Scouting to provide any information in the preparation of the report, nor had it been consulted on the composition and role of the panel.