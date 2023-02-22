 Back To Top
National

S. Korea summons Japan envoy over islands amid fresh tension

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 22, 2023 - 18:10       Updated : Feb 22, 2023 - 18:10
The South Korean flag (right) and Japanese flag. (123rf)
The South Korean flag (right) and Japanese flag. (123rf)

South Korea on Wednesday strongly denounced Japan’s fresh claim to the Dokdo islets, internationally called the Liancourt Rocks, calling in Tokyo’s deputy envoy in Seoul, the latest flare-up in tension.

“Historically, geographically and legally speaking, the islets -- Dokdo -- clearly belong to us and we urge Japan to stop repeating its unreasonable claims and face up to the history,” Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement released shortly after a high-ranking Japanese official took part in an event annually held there to tell the public the islets are Japan’s.

The ministry called in Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy, to deliver the complaint in person and highlight the seriousness of the matter, amid efforts still underway to resolve a historical dispute involving Koreans forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II.

Foreign Minister Park Jin has said the two countries are close to a compromise, suggesting the Korean and Japanese leaders would have to make the final call themselves, after months of working-level talks. “It’s too hard to tell definitively when that would take place,” Park’s ministry said.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
