LG Energy Solution teams up with Ford on Turkey battery project

LG Energy Solution said Wednesday it has forged a partnership with Ford and developer KOC Holding to build a battery plant in Turkey, two weeks after related talks fell apart between its crosstown rival SK On and the US auto giant.

Under a nonbinding memorandum of understanding, the three companies agreed to build an electric vehicle battery plant in the Baskent region near the Turkish capital of Ankara. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 25-gigawatt-hours and will be expanded to 45-gigawatt-hours. The production is set to start from 2026.

The batteries will be used in the US automaker’s electric commercial vehicles sold in European and North America markets, including those produced by Ford-Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and KOC Holding, a Turkey-based real estate developer.

Forging a renewed battery alliance with Ford, the bestselling commercial vehicle brand in Europe for eight consecutive years, LG Energy Solution seeks to foray into Europe’s fast-growing heavy-duty EV market.

“Joining hands with LG Energy Solution equipped with high level of battery quality and production capacity, we believe Ford can secure a more stable battery supply chain, a key component of its electrification road map,” said an official from LG Energy Solution.

The carmaker vowed to produce more than 2 million EVs worldwide by 2026 and make EVs account for 40 percent of new car sales after injecting more than $30 billion.

Experts say Ford could have chosen LG Energy Solution after a fire involving one of Ford's EV pickup trucks sparked safety concerns.

“LG seems to have boasted its battery quality compared to its rival,” said Kim Pil-su, a car engineering professor at Daelim University, citing a recent fire of Ford’s electric pickup truck model F-150 Lightening that uses SK On’s high-nickel NCM9 battery.

SK On’s US subsidiary Battery America, which supplies batteries to the automaker, started to resume operation of production lines from Monday local time, after 15 days from the incident. SK On announced the cause of fire was related to problems of manufacturing operation and facilities, not a matter of battery technology.

“Noting that it takes around 2 trillion won to 3 trillion won ($1.5 billion to $2.3 billion) to build a battery production facility, Ford might have partnered up with LG because it has stronger cash flow than SK On,” Kim added.

Despite Ford’s switch to LG Energy Solution, SK On affirmed its unwavering alliance with the auto giant.

“We still have a strong partnership with Ford, with business plans to work in the US and other global markets,” said an SK On official.

Starting from 2011, when LG Energy Solution first supplied batteries to the Ford Focus EV, it has expanded production volume every year. Following the surge in sales of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicles and E-Transit vans, the company announced last year it will double the production capacity in its battery plant in Poland.

In a move to create strong foothold in North America, Europe and Asia, the battery maker also aims to increase the annual production capacity to as much as 300 gigawatt hours. It plans to expand investments in facilities more than 50 percent and annual sales revenue by 25-30 percent compared to last year.

As of last year, LG Energy Solution has secured annual capacity of 200 gigawatt hours and orders from partner companies worth 385 trillion won. It operates plants and joint ventures across Korea, US, China, Poland Canada and Indonesia.

In March, SK On, Ford and KOC Holding signed a deal worth up to 4 trillion won to push for setting up a joint venture in Ankara. Starting from 2025, the plant had been expected to have a production capacity of 30 to 45 gigawatt hours per year. But the three companies terminated the nonbinding memorandum earlier this month.