Innocean names ex-Meta exec as new creative chief of US office

Innocean Worldwide, a South Korean marketing communications agency under Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday that Jason Sperling, a former executive creative director of Meta's Reality Labs, has joined the agency as chief creative officer of its US office.

An industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Sperling has worked for many international brands, including Apple, Meta, TikTok, Amazon, Disney Pixar, Honda and UNICEF. Most recently, he served as global executive creative director at Reality Labs, a research and development project for Meta's metaverse business.

Sperling is widely recognized for executing Honda’s “Yearbook” and “Matthew's Day Off” Super Bowl commercials. He is well known for the “Mac vs PC” advertisement campaign for Apple as well. His works have been recognized by Cannes Lions, Grand Effies, Clios, ADC, and Andy Awards.

“I believe creativity can be a force multiplier for businesses, and I'm thrilled at the prospect of making the kind of results-driven work that is also culture-defining, that people share and care about, and that creates irrational levels of love for brands,” said Sperling.

At Innocean, the company said, the new creative chief will oversee projects involving Hyundai Motor, Genesis, Wienerschnitzel, Pacific Life, Supernal, UMass Global, Signature Kitchen Suite, Hankook Tire and others, focusing on building better brand experiences for future audiences on new platforms.

“We’re excited for Jason to join at such a pivotal time for the agency as we grow and evolve to better serve our existing clients as well as future partners,” said Steve Jun, head of global business at Innocean Worldwide.

“Jason’s versatility brings the perfect balance between automotive expertise and innovation in order to create rich brand experiences, especially during a time when we’re investing in future growth for relevant disciplines in digital, experiential and data.”