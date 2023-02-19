Korean variety show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ to debut in Amazon Prime

The unscripted variety show is highly anticipated because it will be V’s first-ever solo appearance, as he plays the role of an intern at the Korean street food restaurant.

As the first Korean reality program available on Amazon’s streaming service, “Jinny’s Kitchen” features the cast members’ journey to present popular on-the-go meals and Korean street foods -- including gimbap, tteokbokki and more -- in Bacalar, a tropical destination at the southern part of Mexico.

South Korean movie stars Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon and K-pop boy band BTS’ V are scheduled to make their variety show debut on Amazon Prime Video with its much-anticipated travel series, “Jinny’s Kitchen.”

K-pop boy band BTS' V stars as an intern in Korean street food restaurant in "Jinny's Kitchen" (tvN)

The cooking and travel show is a spinoff series from cable channel tvN’s 2017 hit show “Youn’s Kitchen,” starring Oscar-winning actor Youn Yuh-jung.

The two seasons of “Youn’s Kitchen” (2017-18) were shot abroad in Indonesia and Spain respectively, while its sequel “Youn’s Stay” (2021) was filmed in Korea during the pandemic.

Former “Youn’s Stay” members Lee, Park, Jung Yu-mi and Choi Woo-shik will make their return in “Jinny’s Kitchen,” but Youn is stepping down from the show as she prepares for Apple TV+’s period drama, “Pachinko.”

“The members cooked and served food by themselves for visitors at their restaurant," the production team said through a press release, emphasizing that the cast’s journey in an unfamiliar place will surely provide enjoyable moments to viewers.

“Jinny’s Kitchen” will be available in 12 different countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia. It will be available in more countries by the end of spring.

The show is set to premiere at 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 24 on tvN as well as streaming services Tving and Amazon Prime Video.