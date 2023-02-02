 Back To Top
Entertainment

Berlin festival-bound 'Kill Boksoon' set for March 31 Netflix release

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 2, 2023 - 15:35       Updated : Feb 2, 2023 - 15:35
Jeon Do-yeon stars in Netflix action thriller “Kill Boksoon.” (Netflix)
Jeon Do-yeon stars in Netflix action thriller “Kill Boksoon.” (Netflix)

Upcoming action thriller “Kill Boksoon” confirmed its release on Netflix for March 31. The release follows the film's world premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival later this month.

The film features Cannes-winning actor Jeon Do-yeon as Gil Bok-soon, a single mom who juggles being a professional killer and raising her teenage daughter Jae-young (Kim Si-a).

Although Gil has an unblemished track record as an assassin and never has never missed a target, she decides to not renew her contract at the killing company because she wants to figure out a secret that Jae-young has been trying to hide from her.

Actor Sol Kyung-gu appears as Cha Min-kyu, head of the killers’ company, MK Entertainment, who discovered Gil’s talent early on, while Lee Som stars as Cha Min-hee who is the executive director at the same firm.

“D.P.” and “Kingdom” actor Koo Kyo-hwan plays Han Hee-sung, a killer whose talent is neither recognized nor appreciated by the company.

Director Byun Sung-hyun of “The Merciless” (2017) and “Kingmaker” (2022) is expected to once again show his stylish directing, distinctive characters and sensuous action sequence in this project.

“Kill Boksoon” has been invited to the Berlinale Special section -- a showcase for more mainstream entertainment -- during the Berlin International Film Festival which runs from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
