 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Kim Han joins Paris Opera Orchestra as principal clarinetist

By Park Ga-young
Published : Jan 31, 2023 - 23:59       Updated : Jan 31, 2023 - 23:59
Clarinetist Kim Han (Credia)
Clarinetist Kim Han (Credia)

Kim Han, the Korean clarinetist who shone a spotlight on the instrument, will join the Paris Opera Orchestra as the principal clarinet this year, according to his management company Credia on Tuesday.

Kim secured the position after passing an audition in January.

Born in 1996, Kim debuted through the Kumho Prodigy Concert at the age of 11. He studied at Eton College and Guildhall School of Music and Drama in the UK.

Since 2018, he has been playing for the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra as its second solo clarinetist.

In 2021, Kim was named the artist-in-residence at Kumho Art Hall, becoming the first wind instrument performer to take the title at the institution that has long supported emerging artists.

Kim took home various awards including the first prize from the Third Jacques Lancelot International Clarinet Competition in 2016 and the second prize in the 68th ARD International Music Competition in Munich in 2015.



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114