[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

“Someday or One Day” (Taiwan) Opened Jan. 25 Drama Directed by Hwang Cheonin Based on an adaptation of a 2019 TV series of the same name, this film revolves around a woman who is depressed after her boyfriend dies in a plane incident. Struggling to get over him, she receives a mysterious tape one day that allows her to travel back in time. She dreams of meeting her boyfriend once again and questions whether she will be able to change his destiny.

“The Point Men” (South Korea) Opened Jan. 18 Drama Directed by Yim Soon-rye This film centers on a hostage crisis in Afghanistan based on a real-life incident in 2007, when 23 South Koreans on missionary activities were abducted by the Taliban. Diplomat Jae-ho (Hwang Jung-min) and National Intelligence Service agent Dae-sik (Hyun Bin) collaborate to save the Korean hostages. Actor Kang Ki-young plays a witty and highly energetic local interpreter, lightening the mood of the film’s weighty theme.

“The First Slam Dunk” (Japan) Opened Jan. 4 Adventure/Comedy Directed by Takehiko Inoue Based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, this animated sports film follows Ryota Miyagi, a high school student who plays as a point guard on his school’s basketball team. It follows his journey of winning the championship at a nationwide basketball competition.