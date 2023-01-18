 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판

[Korea Quiz] Only for the pregnant

By Korea Herald
Published : Jan 18, 2023 - 13:13       Updated : Jan 18, 2023 - 13:13

Test your knowledge of Korea with our weekly quiz on the language, culture, history or anything K-related.

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

Upon entering certain Seoul subway cars, there are single seats at the end of a row, colored in pink. These pink seats mark priority sitting exclusively for pregnant women, a system that was first introduced by the Seoul government for transit buses in 2009 and the subway in 2013.

Since then, pregnancy priority seating has been added to public transportation in other major cities throughout the country. Meanwhile, priority seats designated for the elderly, disabled and children are within each subway car. Pregnant women can use these seats as well, but Korea is among the few countries in the world that has seats reserved exclusively for pregnant women.

Pregnant women can apply for the pink “pregnancy badge” issued by municipal governments across the country. They can attach the badge to their bags to overtly indicate their status. This badge was introduced to ensure women in early pregnancy are also more easily acknowledged.

In the southern city of Gwangju, subway cars are now equipped with a sensor system that prompts a verbal message when someone sits in the pink seat: “You are now sitting in the seat for someone pregnant. If you are not pregnant, please leave the seat.”

Answer: a), b)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114