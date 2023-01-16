Blackpink to take part in Yellow Pieces Gala

Blackpink is returning to Paris to perform at the Yellow Pieces Gala next Wednesday, according to local reports.

The Yellow Pieces Gala is a musical charity event held to raise funds for the Hospital Foundation, a charity institution chaired by France’s first lady Brigitte Macron.

Brigitte Macron took over the chair position of the foundation from the former first lady of France, Bernadette Chirac, in 2019.

Since its establishment in 1989, the Hospital Foundation has been raising funds to help hospitalized children and teenagers.

The quartet will perform at Zenith Paris, a multi-purpose indoor arena in Paris with major French artists including Vianni, Angel, Mika, Pascal Obispo and Pharrell Williams.

The performance will take place between Blackpink’s world tour concert stops in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia scheduled for this Friday and in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates scheduled for next Saturday.

Blackpink is currently on the Asian leg of its ongoing world tour “Born Pink” which began on Oct. 15, 2022, and runs until June this year.

Previously, the French first lady had been spotted attending the K-pop girl group’s world tour performance in Paris which took place last month.

The Yellow Pieces Gala will be broadcast on the France 2 TV channel next Saturday at 9:10 p.m. local time.

The tickets to the gala were offered only at designated 16 Carrefour stores at a price of 15 euros.

The K-pop act is also set to headline major overseas music festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival from April 15-22 to take place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, and also the British Summer Time festival to be held at Hyde Park in London on July 2.