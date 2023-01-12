 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Govt. to hold public hearing on wartime forced labor issue

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 12, 2023 - 09:56       Updated : Jan 12, 2023 - 09:56
Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) talks with Yang Keum-deok, a victim of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.'s wartime forced labor, during a visit to Yang's house in Gwangju, 268 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 2, 2022. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) talks with Yang Keum-deok, a victim of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.'s wartime forced labor, during a visit to Yang's house in Gwangju, 268 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korea's foreign ministry plans to hold a public hearing Thursday on ways to resolve the thorny issue of how to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor during World War II in line with the Supreme Court's ruling.

The hearing, co-organized by the ministry and Rep. Chung Jin-suk, head of the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, is scheduled to be held at the National Assembly in Seoul.

The government is reportedly considering creating a fund from donations of South Korean companies to compensate victims without the participation and formal apologies of the accused Japanese firms, such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Nippon Steel Corp.

Victim groups have voiced strong opposition to the alleged resolution that lacks the direct involvement of related Japanese firms. Some have decided to boycott the hearing in protest of such a solution.

In 2018, the victims won their legal battle against Japanese companies in a landmark South Korean Supreme Court ruling ordering those firms to pay compensation.

Seoul and Tokyo have held several rounds of working-level consultations on ways to resolve the issue. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114