Big Bang's Taeyang to return with “Vibe” next week featuring BTS’ Jimin

Teaser image of Taeyang's new digital single "Vibe" featuring BTS' Jimin (The Black Label)

Taeyang of Big Bang is making a grandiose comeback with a collaboration with BTS member Jimin.

His new digital single, “Vibe,” will be released next Friday at 2 p.m., Taeyang’s new agency, the Black Label, announced Wednesday with a teaser image.

The teaser image shows Taeyang and Jimin dressed in black and red standing together and gazing into the camera.

The single comes six years after his last solo release, his third studio album "White Night."

Jimin’s unique and delicate vocals is expected to meld harmoniously with Taeyang’s groovy voice.

Back in 2013, when Jimin made his debut as BTS, he said he admired Big Bang’s Taeyang and hoped to perform together on the same stage.

BTS members have each embarked on solo ventures as the group announced last June that it would go on a temporary hiatus from full group activities.

Taeyang possesses various hits such as “Only Look at me,” “Eyes, Nose, Lips,” “Ringa Linga,” and “Wedding Dress.”

The worldwide renowned artist and his group, Big Bang, made a long-awaited comeback after a four-year hiatus in April last year with the track “Still Life.”

All members except G-Dragon have left YG Entertainment, the label under which they debuted on Aug. 19, 2006.

Taeyang recently moved to the Black Label, an affiliate of YG Entertainment led by producer Teddy.

“Vibe” is the first single he is releasing under the new label.