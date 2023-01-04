Jang Keun-suk returns to small screen with ‘Decoy’

Top star Jang Keun-suk is returning to the small screen for the first time in five years in Coupang Play’s new crime thriller “Decoy” set to start airing on Jan. 27.

The upcoming project is the 35-year-old actor's first for a streaming service original series since his discharge from the military in May 2020. His most recent TV series include SBS’ “Switch” in 2018 and “The Royal Gambler” (2016).

The 12-part series centers around the man behind South Korea’s biggest financial fraud case, who dies while in hiding from the victims and police. The story develops as the deceased criminal is named as a suspect in a new murder case, eight years after his death.

Jang plays lawyer-turned-detective Do-han, who tries to reveal the truth behind the mysterious case. “Squid Game” star Heo Sung-tae joins the project as the notorious villain who pulled off the scam.

The first two episodes of the 12-part crime thriller will be available on Jan. 27. Following that, two episodes each will be released over the next two Fridays, according to Coupang Play.

“Decoy” will return with part two in the first half of this year to present the remaining six episodes, but the exact date of release is yet to be decided.