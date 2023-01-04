 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Jang Keun-suk returns to small screen with ‘Decoy’

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jan 4, 2023 - 15:37       Updated : Jan 4, 2023 - 15:37
Poster image for
Poster image for "Decoy" (Coupang Play)

Top star Jang Keun-suk is returning to the small screen for the first time in five years in Coupang Play’s new crime thriller “Decoy” set to start airing on Jan. 27.

The upcoming project is the 35-year-old actor's first for a streaming service original series since his discharge from the military in May 2020. His most recent TV series include SBS’ “Switch” in 2018 and “The Royal Gambler” (2016).

The 12-part series centers around the man behind South Korea’s biggest financial fraud case, who dies while in hiding from the victims and police. The story develops as the deceased criminal is named as a suspect in a new murder case, eight years after his death.

Jang plays lawyer-turned-detective Do-han, who tries to reveal the truth behind the mysterious case. “Squid Game” star Heo Sung-tae joins the project as the notorious villain who pulled off the scam.

The first two episodes of the 12-part crime thriller will be available on Jan. 27. Following that, two episodes each will be released over the next two Fridays, according to Coupang Play.

“Decoy” will return with part two in the first half of this year to present the remaining six episodes, but the exact date of release is yet to be decided.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114