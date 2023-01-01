South Korea offers condolences over death of former Pope Benedict XVI

This file photo shows Pope Benedict XVI (left) and Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan, at the Vatican on April 28, 2005. (Yonhap)

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea on Saturday offered their condolences over the death of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died at the age of 95 on the same day.

"Korean bishops remember that the former Pope Benedict XVI prayed for the unity of the Korean people and reunification of separated families, and also praised and encouraged Korean missionaries and laymen during his regular visits to the Apostolic Church," Bishop Matthias Ri Yong-hoon, the chairman of the CBCK said in a statement on Saturday.

In his letter to former President Roh Moo-hyun on February 11, 2007, Benedict wrote "For over fifty years, the Korean people have suffered the consequences of division. Families have been split, close relatives have been separated from one another. Please let them know that I am spiritually close to them in their suffering. On compassionate grounds, I pray for a speedy solution to the problem which impedes so many from communicating with one another."

"Korean bishops and all believers pray that the former Pope Benedict XVI will enjoy eternal rest and peace in the Lord's arms," Ri added.

Benedict served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 through 2013. He stepped down for health reasons to become the first Catholic pope to abdicate in 600 years.

After his resignation, he lived in the Vatican gardens side-by-side with his successor Pope Francis. Francis will celebrate Benedict's funeral Mass on Thursday.

South Korea's political leaders also offered their tributes on Saturday.

Park Jeong-ha, a spokesperson for the ruling People Power Party, praised that the former pope's resignation was a symbol of the renovation of the Church and that he led a life as a pilgrim, which will be remembered forever.

Park Sung-joon, a spokesperson of the main opposition Democratic Party, expressed deep condolences over his death, acknowledging Benedict's special attention to peace and unification of the Korean Peninsula.