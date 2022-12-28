 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Best Brand] Hyundae Rose Garden brings world’s flower to S. Korea

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec 28, 2022 - 16:54       Updated : Dec 28, 2022 - 16:54
Hyundae Rose Garden CEO Kim Seong-rae (left) and his son (Hyundae Rose Garden)
Since Hyundae Rose Garden opened in 1995, the company has been striving to become a front-runner in the field of rose breeding.

Aiming to produce and distribute the finest roses to South Korea, the company made technical license agreements with leading rose breeders around the world, including Harness Roses of the UK and Poulsen Roser of Denmark.

Hyundae Rose Garden has been breeding and growing 600 varieties of roses for more than 25 years.

Almost 400,000 to 500,000 seedlings are provided by the company and distributed across the country, including Jeju, South Korea’s southernmost island, every year.

The rose breeder has been focusing on standard roses over the past several years. Standard roses, also referred to as stem roses, are a variation of the bush rose, growing in a single tall stem, topped with foliage and flowers, like a small tree. Its flowering performance is second to none.

Celebrated for the beauty and fragrance of its roses, Hyundae Rose Garden provides its flowers to various rose parks, including Daegu Igok Rose Park, Samcheok Rose Park in Gangwon Province, Geumcheon Rose Park in Seoul and more.

The company has also been planting roses in the country’s popular theme parks, such as Everland and Seoul Grand Park.

Hyundae Rose Garden promoted its excellent roses at the 2021 Seoul Rose Festival and Seoul Garden Show, mesmerizing flower-lovers with different hands-on activities and exhibitions.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
