Choreographer Ahn Eun-me redefines dance in media art

Today, dance is not solely an art to be enjoyed on stage or through videos.

The movements of dancers can be a source of many different online media, said choreographer and contemporary dancer Ahn Eun-me.

A one-day exhibition presenting seven media art pieces in Ahn’s six-month project, “Eun Me Pong Festival,” was held at Insa-dong, central Seoul, on Friday.

“We wanted to celebrate and have an offline exhibition to have them all in one place,” said Ahn.

The celebrated choreographer, whose eponymous dance company debuted in 1988, has taken her innovative and unconventional projects around the world including the US, France, UK and Hong Kong.

This year, Ahn collaborated with seven artists from different media arts fields such as video, animation, webtoon and VR, hoping to push the boundaries of how audiences experience dance.

The artists channeled their own impression of dance, reinterpreting them into online media art.