Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook challenges new genre with Song Hye-kyo

Top Korean screenwriter Kim Eun-sook and actor Song Hye-kyo is set to highlight the year-end with the female-led revenge drama “The Glory” on Netflix.
While many drama fans were surprised with the renowned melodrama writer’s decision to make her Netflix debut with a thriller suspense, Kim explained that the life as a mother of a high school student gave her huge inspiration for the story.
“I will become a mother of an 11th grade student in 2023. School violence is a very familiar issue for me. My daughter asked me how I would feel after either getting beat up by bullies or harassing a classmate to death. At that moment, I was shocked and came up with various stories for my next project,” Kim said at a press conference at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul, on Tuesday.
“I have heard and read many stories from the victims. I was surprised to know that all they wanted was a sincere apology,” Kim said.
“The victim’s dignity, honor and glory are lost during the moment of violence. And the only way to recover those is not financial compensation, but a sincere apology. I hope my series can encourage those who suffered from such school bullying incidents,” the screenwriter added.
Kim is arguably one of the nation's most beloved TV romance series writers of today. She worked on popular pieces such as “The Inheritors” (2013), “Descendants of the Sun” (2016), "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and “Mr. Sunshine” (2018). This time, back with a brand new revenge story, she was more than confident about mesmerizing her fans once again.
“A life with a high school student is as if you are in a war. I did not have a sweet and affectionate life with her. So I was certain that this was the time for me to write a fierce, spiteful thriller,” Kim jokingly said.
Song plays Dong-eun, a revenge-driven female character who survived horrific abuse in high school. The actor did not hide her excitement for the role.
"I had a huge desire for a thriller series and charismatic female lead role. Because I have starred in many rom-coms and melodramas, the character that I play may seem unfamiliar at first to viewers. But I was more than happy to play Dong-eun," the actor said.
Song added that she wanted Dong-eun to be presented as a strong executioner who has endured her pain and is capable of delivering punishment.
“The Glory” is rated 19 years and older, since it contains abusive expressions and bloody actions while depicting Dong-eun’s personal revenge. "I do not support any actions or ideas that lie outside of the legal system, so I felt 'The Glory' should be rated 19 and older," Kim said.
The 16-part thriller series is scheduled to release its first eight episodes on Dec. 30.
“The Glory” will return with part two on March, 2023. But the exact date of its release is yet to be announced.