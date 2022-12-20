Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook challenges new genre with Song Hye-kyo

Top Korean screenwriter Kim Eun-sook and actor Song Hye-kyo is set to highlight the year-end with the female-led revenge drama “The Glory” on Netflix.

While many drama fans were surprised with the renowned melodrama writer’s decision to make her Netflix debut with a thriller suspense, Kim explained that the life as a mother of a high school student gave her huge inspiration for the story.

“I will become a mother of an 11th grade student in 2023. School violence is a very familiar issue for me. My daughter asked me how I would feel after either getting beat up by bullies or harassing a classmate to death. At that moment, I was shocked and came up with various stories for my next project,” Kim said at a press conference at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul, on Tuesday.

“I have heard and read many stories from the victims. I was surprised to know that all they wanted was a sincere apology,” Kim said.

“The victim’s dignity, honor and glory are lost during the moment of violence. And the only way to recover those is not financial compensation, but a sincere apology. I hope my series can encourage those who suffered from such school bullying incidents,” the screenwriter added.