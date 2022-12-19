 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open lower on recession fears

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 19, 2022 - 09:28       Updated : Dec 19, 2022 - 09:28
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened lower Monday on growing fears of a global economic slowdown over the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening to tame inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 11.29 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,348.73 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Friday, US shares ended lower as weak data on the real economy and the Fed's rate hikes stoked fears of the global economy facing a hard landing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.85 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.97 percent.

Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points, and indicated plans to raise the rate to a higher-than-expected level next year.

In Seoul, most blue chips lost ground, with hard-hit tech shares dragging down the index.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.34 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 1.03 percent.

Samsung SDI sank 2.10 percent and LG Chem lost 1.09 percent.

But No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.02 percent following deep losses in recent sessions.

Carmakers lost ground, with top automaker Hyundai Motor retreating 2.46 percent and its affiliate Kia falling 2.34 percent.

Major bio shares traded mixed, with Samsung Biologics decreasing 1.32 percent and Celltrion adding 0.56 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,306.65 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 1.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114