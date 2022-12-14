Moon sued over North Korea killing as ex-top aides sought by prosecutors

Lee Rae-jin, the older brother of the official shot dead by North Korean authorities at sea in September 2020, (left) speaks to reporters outside the Seoul central district prosecution service office on Wednesday. On the right is Kim Ki-yun, his lawyer. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

The family of South Korea government official Lee Dae-jun, who was killed by North Korean soldiers near the sea border over two years ago, filed charges against former President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday. The filing comes as onetime officials at Moon’s Cheong Wa Dae and Cabinet are being summoned by prosecutors one by one for questioning.

Lee Rae-jin, the late official’s older brother, accused Moon of failing to perform his duties as the president in the the circumstances surrounding the murder by North Korea and lying about it.

“The former president didn’t immediately get to work to rescue my brother even after learning that he was in North Korea’s territory,” he told reporters outside the Seoul central district prosecutors’ office.

“The result was the brutal murder of a South Korean citizen, who was also an employee of our government.”

He said the former president “stood by” the government announcement then that his brother had died trying to defect to North Korea. The government also said that it did not have “any channels for communicating with North Korea” at a time when the official was still missing.

In a rare statement on Dec. 1, Moon said he was the one who “made the final call” on the decisions made on the official’s case.

“It was the president who gave the final approval on the West Sea case after being briefed by the Ministry of National Defense, the Coast Guard and the National Intelligence Service,” he said in the statement.

On Wednesday, Park Jie-won, who was the director of the National Intelligence Service during the Moon administration, appeared before prosecutors in a related investigation.

“I didn’t get any orders to delete things from President Moon Jae-in, nor did national security director Suh Hoon. Nor did I order agents at the NIS to delete anything,” he told reporters.

Asked if he thought it was premature to close the official’s case as a North Korea defection, he replied, “An analysis is not absolute. I believe that the NIS agents would have done their job properly.” He didn’t respond to further questions saying it was against the law to do so.

“I would like to make it clear once again that the NIS isn’t an agency that makes policies or decisions. The NIS collects and analyzes intelligence, and briefs the president and supports our security offices,” he said.

He said that through Wednesday’s interview, he hoped the “attempts to bring the NIS into the realm of politics would stop.”

“I worked for the NIS to reform it, not to delete records,” he said.

In previous phone calls with The Korea Herald, Park characterized the ongoing investigation as a “political retaliation” against the preceding administration.

“All I’m going to say is that the Yoon administration is cracking down on the Democratic Party by portraying Moon as a communist sympathizer,” he said.

In June, the NIS filed charges against Park and Suh, both of whom headed the NIS at one point, for their alleged role in the cover-up of the high-profile North Korea controversy.

Suh who also served as the Cheong Wa Dae’s national security chief was arrested earlier this month, and then indicted.

Noh Young-min, who was Moon’s chief of staff, and Seo Wook, who was Moon’s Minister of National Defense, were also quizzed by prosecutors over the past few months.