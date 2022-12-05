Ex-spy chief slams Yoon over Moon aide’s arrest

Park Jie-won, a former head of the National Intelligence Service under investigation over an alleged cover-up in North Korea's killing of a South Korean official in 2020, told The Korea Herald on Sunday that the Yoon Suk-yeol administration was playing the anti-communist card against his predecessor Moon Jae-in and the Democratic Party of Korea.

“All I’m going to say is that the Yoon administration is cracking down on the Democratic Party by using (Democratic Party of Korea Chair) Lee Jae-myung’s corruption allegations and by portraying Moon as pro-communist,” he said over the phone.

His comments came after Suh Hoon, who was the first National Intelligence Service director appointed by Moon, was arrested Saturday in an investigation into the 2020 killing of fisheries official Lee Dae-jun by North Korean troops.

Park said he still stands by the conclusion reached during the previous administration that Lee Dae-jun, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries official killed by North Korea, was defecting to North Korea.

“I still trust the conclusions by the Defense Ministry and the Coast Guard that he had willfully defected to North Korea. There is no evidence that he hadn’t, is there? No evidence,” he said.

Park is speculated to be next in line to be subpoenaed by prosecutors. On that prospect, he said, “If I am subpoenaed, then I go.”

In an earlier press briefing, however, he said he does not recall the special intelligence reports discussed in the very first high-level meetings that said the Fisheries Ministry official was trying to defect to North Korea.

He added that in those meetings, it was “not really apt” for him to weigh in as the director of the NIS. “That’s the law,” he said.

Park wrote in a Facebook post late Sunday that he hoped for Yoon’s “magnanimous decision.”

Suh is “not a politician. He is a true expert. He didn’t do anything criminal,” he said in the post. “He is an asset to the Yoon administration, to the US government, and to North Korean authorities. Such loss is against national interest.”

Asked by The Korea Herald more specifically what kind of decision he was hoping for from the president, he didn’t elaborate, saying “a magnanimous decision is a magnanimous decision.”

He added, however, that he hoped the court would grant Suh bail. Seo Wook, who was minister of national defense at the time, was released on bail of 100 million won ($77,400) last month after being arrested earlier.

Moon said in a Facebook statement following Suh’s arrest that the former national security adviser was “the North Korea top negotiator in Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in administrations.”

“In negotiations with North Korea, as well as with the US, building trust is the best negotiation strategy and trust isn’t earned in a day. It’s hard to find someone like Suh Hoon, who with his experience and expertise was an asset to us. An asset of trust,” he said.

“It’s a shame that such an asset has been shattered.”

Kim Ki-yun, a lawyer representing Lee’s family, said in response to Moon’s statement: “What kind of negotiations did Suh carry out with North Korea while our government employee drifted into North Korean waters and was held captive by North Korean soldiers? Was Suh, being the top negotiator as the former president said, negotiating with North Korea during the hours he would have been alive?”