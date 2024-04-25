[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils new summer delicacy

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, will serve three types of South Korea’s favorite iced dessert “bingsu” featuring Jeju apple mango, red bean and green tea.

Bingsu is a national summer delicacy made with shaved ice, milk and condensed milk, and is often topped with sweetened red beans or fruits.

The dessert will be available every day from May 1 to Sept. 30 at the lobby lounge.

While the apple mango pavlova bingsu costs 126,000 won, both red bean bingsu and green tea bingsu are priced at 78,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 6388-5500.

The Plaza celebrates ‘Family Month’ with kids program

Hanwha Resorts' The Plaza, located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, will offer a new program for children, “Happy Kid’s Moment,” from April 30 to June 9.

The upcoming promotion includes a one-night stay in either a deluxe room or premier suite, a coloring book and colored pencil set, paper toys and desserts from Boulangerie, the hotel's bakery and cafe.

Priced from 360,000 won, the package can be reserved until June 7.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 771-2200.

Rolling Hills Hotel presents Children’s Day package

Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is offering a Children's Day package in collaboration with gummy snack brand Haribo.

The promotion includes a one-night stay in a standard room, Goldbears-themed stickers, a drawing kit with a coloring canvas, colored pencils, a tumbler and more.

Goldbears, or Goldbaren, are Haribo’s iconic mascots.

The package includes a buffet breakfast and access to the indoor swimming pool and fitness center.

The package, available May 3 to 5, is priced from 320,000 won for two adults and one child.

For more information and reservations, call Rolling Hills Hotel at (031) 268-1000.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo offers afternoon tea set

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, offers a spring-themed afternoon tea set in April.

The afternoon tea set is offered in a honeycomb-shaped three-tier tray, which includes mango shortcake, honey lemon mousse, a bulgogi cheese sandwich, scones and Shine Muscat parfaits with coffee and tea.

The afternoon tea set is priced at 70,000 won for two or 105,000 won for three.

For more information or to make a reservation, call (031) 678-5549.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong presents US beef promotion

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong is offering a “Meat-terian” package for guests to taste special varieties of US beef and pork through June 30.

In collaboration with the US Meat Export Federation, special beef parts such as outside skirt, strip loin, hanging tender, chuck flap tail and more will be offered.

Meat lovers can use a small brazier to grill the meat of their choosing.

Accompanying wine options -- red, white, rose and sparkling -- are also included.

The promotion is priced at 115,000 won and is available for lunch and dinner on weekends and for dinner only during weekdays.

For more information or reservations, call (02) 2184-7300.