North Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles into sea: JCS

North Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles into sea: JCSBy Kim Arin
Published : April 22, 2024 - 17:33
South Korea spotted several short-range ballistic missiles fired from North Korea toward the sea west of the Korean Peninsula on Monday.
The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a release that the missiles, the launch point of which is believed to be around Pyongyang, flew for more than 300 kilometers before landing in the sea at 3:01 p.m.
The JCS said the missiles were “immediately detected, tracked and monitored” as they were launched and that the related information was “being closely shared with the US and Japan.”
“We strongly condemn North Korea’s missile launches as a clear act of provocation that poses grave threats to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula,” the JCS said. “We will continue to closely follow North Korea’s various activities and maintain readiness under the joint defense posture with the US.”
Just three days ago on Friday, North Korea tested its new strategic cruise missile and anti-aircraft missile in the sea off the west coast.
On top of ballistic missile firing, South Korean military authorities believe North Korea is preparing to launch a second military reconnaissance satellite after sending the first one into space in November last year.
“It’s hard to say exactly when the satellite will be launched, but we are watching for signs,” Lee Sung-jun, the JCS' head of public affairs, said in Monday’s briefing.
