Most Popular
-
1
How Lockheed Martin, CNN and Yale became fashion brands in Korea
-
2
Korean fashion brands go global with Hyundai’s new platform
-
3
Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll
-
4
Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
-
5
[Hello India] Korean investment firms push into India amid China decline
-
6
Yoon to address nation on medical reform Monday amid attention to possible change to 2,000 quota hike
-
7
Korea unveils next-generation bullet train
-
8
Police to crack down on crimes by foreign nationals
-
9
Government-doctor talks remain at standstill on quota expansion plan
-
10
Seoul education office to support same-sex schools to turn coed
North Korea fires ballistic missile into seaBy Kim Arin
Published : April 2, 2024 - 10:20
North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile into the East Sea on Tuesday morning.
According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, an intermediate-range ballistic missile was launched from the Pyongyang area at around 6:53 a.m. The missile flew for about 600 kilometers before landing in the water.
The missile was detected from the moment of its launch, and the information was being shared with the US and Japan, the JCS said.
The JCS condemned North Korea’s missile firing as a “clear act of provocation that threatens the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula.”
The last time North Korea fired a missile was on March 18. That was a short-range ballistic missile, which also landed in the waters near the east coast.
More from Headlines
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea
-
Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
-
Private physicians, med professors start reducing work hours