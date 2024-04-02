North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea

North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile into the East Sea on Tuesday morning.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, an intermediate-range ballistic missile was launched from the Pyongyang area at around 6:53 a.m. The missile flew for about 600 kilometers before landing in the water.

The missile was detected from the moment of its launch, and the information was being shared with the US and Japan, the JCS said.

The JCS condemned North Korea’s missile firing as a “clear act of provocation that threatens the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula.”

The last time North Korea fired a missile was on March 18. That was a short-range ballistic missile, which also landed in the waters near the east coast.