LG Uplus Chief Executive Officer Hwang Hyun-sik, dressed as Santa Claus, delivers a gift to a boy at a Christmas party at an orphanage in Yongsan, central Seoul, Monday afternoon. As part of the telecom carrier's social contribution program that started in 2017, company executives visit welfare facilities every year to donate goods and spend time with children there.

