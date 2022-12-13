 Back To Top
[Land of Squid Game] Using both hands to give or receive something

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 13, 2022 - 15:03       Updated : Dec 13, 2022 - 15:03
Visitors to Korea may not be expected to follow etiquette that is particular to Korean society, but taking the time to learn and apply Korean etiquette will show that you respect the people you are meeting and their culture.

In Korea, it is rude to use just one hand to give or receive something. To show politeness, people use one hand (usually the right) while holding the wrist or forearm with the other hand to receive or pass something. It's something you'll see a lot in Korea so it will be easy to follow. The two-handed rule applies to giving and receiving almost everything, especially if the receiver is an elder or a senior.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major bookstores. -- Ed.


By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)

