National

Public fury continues over 9-year-old's death in school zone

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Dec 7, 2022 - 15:19       Updated : Dec 7, 2022 - 15:19
File photo of a school zone in Seoul (Yonhap)
File photo of a school zone in Seoul (Yonhap)
Despite public outrage, Seoul police said on Wednesday that they do not consider a drunk driving car accident that killed a 9-year-old in a school zone last week as a hit-and-run.

On Sunday, Police filed an arrest warrant for the suspect in his 30s, who ran over a student who was heading home from Seoul Eonbok Elementary School in Gangnam district on Friday afternoon. The suspect’s blood alcohol concentration level was well over 0.08 percent, which qualifies for revocation of a person’s driver's license.

Police, however, decided not to charge the suspect with a hit-and-run, claiming that he came back to the site within 40 seconds after parking his car near his home. The suspect told the police he was unaware that he had ran over a child and requested people nearby to call the police.

But the bereaved family members were reportedly outraged by the police’s decision not to charge the suspect with a fatal hit-and-run. They have been organizing a petition calling for the police to change its decision, claiming that it is “impossible” for a driver to not know he ran over a person, according to local reports.

Police plans to refer the case to the prosecution after a thorough investigation.

(mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
