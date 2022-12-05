 Back To Top
National

US citizen nabbed in Romania for vandalizing subway cars in Korea

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec 5, 2022 - 15:10       Updated : Dec 5, 2022 - 15:47

 

A vandalized subway car in Incheon (Courtesy of the Incheon Transit Corp.)
A vandalized subway car in Incheon (Courtesy of the Incheon Transit Corp.)

A US citizen has been nabbed by the police in Romania for vandalizing multiple subway cars in at least six South Korean cities, the police said Monday.

The Incheon Nonhyun Police Station has issued a request to the Romanian authorities for an extradition of the unnamed 26-year-old American detained in Romania to Korea. Police have been trying to track down the other suspect, a 27-year-old Italian.

The two allegedly graffitied the exterior of stationary subway cars inside subway yards across South Korea, in cities such as Seoul, Incheon, Daejeon and Busan. The latest took place in Incheon on Sept. 24.

Such an act of vandalizing properties of others will be subject to a prison term of up to three years, or up to a 7 million won ($5,400) fine under the Criminal Act.

The suspects have also been accused of intruding a guarded building for public purpose. A police investigation found that they cut through electric fences when they were turned off at night to enter the subway depots. Under Korean law, an act of intrusion could be penalized with up to three years of imprisonment, or up to a 5 million won fine.

An Interpol red alert was issued in October to locate the culprits after Korean police confirmed their identities through reviewing surveillance footage.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)

