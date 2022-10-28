 Back To Top
National

Police tracking two foreigners who allegedly graffitied subway car

By Park Han-na
Published : Oct 28, 2022 - 14:15       Updated : Oct 28, 2022 - 14:15

Graffiti that reads
Graffiti that reads "WORD" is seen on a subway train at a subway car depot in Incheon. (Incheon Transit Corp.)

Police are tracking down a pair of foreigners who ran away after allegedly painting graffiti on a subway car in Incheon.

According to Incheon Nonhyeon Police, two foreigners are accused of spray-painting graffiti on one side of a car at a subway depot in Namdong-gu, Incheon, at around 3 a.m. on Monday. The graffiti had the word "WORD" painted in big, bold letters.

The duo’s act was captured on surveillance camera.

Police said they also broke the fence and barbed wire at the subway vehicle depot late at night when high voltage power lines along the railway line were turned off.

The case follows a series of graffiti hits on subway cars over the past two weeks.

Since Oct. 12, subway cars have been found covered with similar graffiti in six cities nationwide including Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Gwangju.

Police suspect that the Incheon duo may have been behind the vandalism in other cities, considering the graffiti shape and how the suspects broke into the facilities.

Spray-painting graffiti without permission of the owner of spaces is regarded as vandalism.



By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
