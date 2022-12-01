Yoon to host Vietnamese leader in push for better ties with Southeast Asia

President Yoon Suk-yeol will meet Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday in Seoul to elevate their 30 years of diplomatic ties, as South Korea looks to expand its reach into Southeast Asia.

During Phuc’s three-day state visit -- the first Yoon will be hosting since he came to office in May -- the two leaders will discuss a number of topics from security and business to any other issues that need immediate attention, Yoon’s office said in a statement Thursday.

The visit involves a summit and working-level talks -- all of which will take place after an official welcome ceremony on Monday, according to Yoon's office.

Vietnam -- led by what it calls four “pillars” such as the powerful general secretary of the Communist Party, a largely ceremonial president, a governing prime minister and the chair of the National Assembly -- is seen as a vital link to Southeast Asia for countries seeking greater engagement with region.

The Southeast Asian nation is Korea's largest trading partner among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a 10-member economic coalition. Hanoi is Seoul’s fourth-largest trading partner. The escalating tech fight between the US and China has increased the strategic significance Hanoi wields as an alternate sourcing destination, replacing Beijing.

“Hanoi is a key partner in our plan to strengthen solidarity with ASEAN countries,” Yoon’s office said, describing the state visit as an opportunity to take the current ties to the next level.

A business forum is expected to bring about some 300 Korean and Vietnamese businesspeople on the last day of Phuc’s trip. There, Korean businesses are expected to ask for greater Vietnamese investment and cooperation on sourcing raw materials like rare earth minerals.

The following week, another business forum will invite business leaders from both countries in Hanoi. The forum, cohosted by Herald Corp., the Korea International Trade Association and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will discuss ways to deepen economic exchanges.

Yoon is hoping to corral support from Vietnam in its bid to keep checks on an increasingly assertive China.

It remains unclear how much support Hanoi would give to the conservative South Korean president as Vietnam has repeatedly said it will not side with any countries or join a military alliance. From time to time, Vietnam has backed China in what many see as a potential gap that will make it harder for Seoul to reel in Hanoi in its outreach to Southeast Asia.