[Graphic News] FIFA World Cup history

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar - the first time the soccer tournament has been held in the Middle East - kicked off on Sunday. The tournament is being held through Dec. 18.

The first World Cup tournament was held in 1930 - 92 years ago - and entirely within the city of Uruguay's capital Montevideo, according to FIFA's website.

Brazil has won the World Cup a record five times in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002, followed closely by Germany and Italy with four wins apiece.

Following is a list of the respective hosts and winners for each men's soccer World Cup.