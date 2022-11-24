 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

South Korea holds Uruguay to a 0-0 tie

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Nov 24, 2022 - 23:57       Updated : Nov 24, 2022 - 23:57

South Korea managed to hold the heavily-favored Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in their first match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Thursday, keeping hopes of reaching the knockout round in the talent-packed Group H.

Neither team managed to get through each other’s defense throughout the game held at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just West of Doha.

South Korean captain Son Heung-min braved health concerns by playing the entire game, despite the face injury he acquired in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 1.

South Korea's Son Heung-min takes control of the ball during the World Cup group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday. (AP-Yonhap)
South Korea's Son Heung-min takes control of the ball during the World Cup group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday. (AP-Yonhap)

Although Koreans failed to log a win in the table, holding the powerful Uruguay squad to a draw is an achievement, as the South American team is considered one of the dark horses of the tournament.

South Korea will face off against Ghana at 4 p.m. local time next Monday, or 10 p.m. Korean time, at the same venue. The last match for South Korea in the group stage against Portugal will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec.2, or midnight Korean time, again at the Education City Stadium.

Portugal and Ghana will kick off their first match of the group stage at 7 p.m., Thursday, local time, at Stadium 974 in Doha.



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114