South Korea holds Uruguay to a 0-0 tie

South Korea managed to hold the heavily-favored Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in their first match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Thursday, keeping hopes of reaching the knockout round in the talent-packed Group H.

Neither team managed to get through each other’s defense throughout the game held at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just West of Doha.

South Korean captain Son Heung-min braved health concerns by playing the entire game, despite the face injury he acquired in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 1.