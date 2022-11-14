 Back To Top
National

Yoon arrives in Indonesia for G-20 summit

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 14, 2022 - 09:53       Updated : Nov 14, 2022 - 10:26
President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee arrive at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee arrive at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

BALI -- President Yoon Suk-yeol arrived in Bali, Indonesia, late on Sunday for a three-day visit that will include his attendance at a Group of 20 (G-20) summit and various business events.

In Bali, Yoon will continue his two-nation tour that took him first to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and separate summits with the leaders of the United States, Japan, Cambodia, Thailand and the Philippines.

On Monday, Yoon will take part in a South Korea-Indonesia business roundtable and a B-20 summit involving businesses from the G-20 nations.

On Tuesday, he will attend the first day of the G-20 summit, and give speeches at one session on food, energy, and security, and another on health.

There is speculation Yoon could meet for the first time with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the events' sidelines.

Yoon is scheduled to depart Bali late Tuesday and return to Seoul early Wednesday. (Yonhap)

