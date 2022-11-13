Yoon puts focus on economic, security ties at ASEAN summit

During his trip to the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia, President Yoon Suk-yeol presented the nation’s new regional strategies to strengthen economic and security ties with the nations and met with Japanese and Chinese leaders on the sidelines to stress solidarity in countering North Korean threats.

Yoon landed in Cambodia on Friday for the first leg of his Southeast Asian meetings, and attended the Korea-ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh the same day.

At the meeting, he unveiled the nation’s Indo-Pacific strategy to strengthen economic security and achieve joint prosperity with countries in the region by enhancing supply chain resilience.

Yoon stressed the importance of the area in opening remarks at the summit, saying, "Peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region are directly related to our survival and prosperity."

“Any unilateral change in the status quo by force should never be tolerated," he said. "We will make active efforts to prevent conflict and armed conflict based on rules and to uphold the principle of peaceful resolution through dialogue."

The remarks seem to have taken into account threats from North Korea, China and Russia. The nation’s Indo-Pacific strategy is seen as similar to a diplomatic and security strategy that the US has put forward to keep China in check.

The next day, Yoon met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and ASEAN bloc leaders at the ASEAN+3 summit being held for the first time in three years due to the pandemic. He urged cooperation and solidarity against North Korean threats.

Yoon said the international community is facing many challenges now and the importance of cooperation among ASEAN nations, Korea, China and Japan is greater than ever.

He said war and human rights abuses have “not stopped” in many parts of the world, and the crisis in food and energy security caused by climate change is “exacerbated” by the prolonged war.

President Yoon pointed out that North Korea's provocations and attempts to boost its nuclear missile capabilities are “direct and serious threats” to the international community. He also stressed that if North Korea conducts its seventh nuclear test, the international community should respond firmly.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, Kishida also expressed concern about North Korea launching a ballistic missile and appealed for cooperation from the leaders of the participating countries. He called for cooperation from the international community to realize the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile issues, Kyodo News reported.

Li also expressed his intention for China to play a constructive role in denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, according to the Korean presidential office.

On Sunday, the last day in Cambodia, President Yoon is to hold separate bilateral summits with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden. The Korea-Japan summit was up in the air before the trip and was finally confirmed just a day earlier. The three nations' leaders are also set to hold a multilateral summit, the first in about four months since the Korea-US-Japan summit in Madrid on the sidelines of the NATO summit at the end of June.

During the three summits, they are set to focus on discussions on strengthening the alliance and cooperation to counter North Korean threats.

On Monday, President Yoon travels to Bali, Indonesia. He will attend a meeting with businessmen in Indonesia, a B-20 summit involving economic organizations and corporate representatives from G-20 member countries, and a Korea-Indonesia business roundtable co-hosted by the FKI and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce.

President Yoon will attend the G-20 summit on Tuesday and speak at sessions involving food and energy security as well as health. He wraps up his six-day trip and returns home the same night.