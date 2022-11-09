Oil depot-turned-cultural space provides tours for all visitors, including those with visual impairments

A music performance is held in 2019 at one of the renovated tanks at Oil Tank Culture Park in Mapo-gu, Seoul. (Oil Tank Culture Park)

Located to the west of Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Oil Tank Culture Park is a cultural complex created in a transformation from an oil depot. The cultural complex provides a wide range of cultural events, welcoming locals and tourists alike, along with features catering to those with visual impairments.

Oil Tank Culture Park said earlier this week that it started a pilot tour program for people who are blind or have a visual impairment. The new program is designed to introduce architecture within the cultural space through on-site audio guides and travel guides who will help the visually impaired enjoy a hands-on experience around the renovated oil tanks with their original features preserved.

The cultural complex said the pilot program will be open four times in November. The program currently takes applicants only through designated welfare institutions for the visually handicapped.

After November, Oil Tank Culture Park will temporarily stop holding the tour guides and make supplements for the program’s official launch in 2023.

In addition to tours for the visually impaired, Oil Tank Culture Park also provides audio guides for visitors in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.

There are also three exhibitions being held at the cultural complex in November: “Time Walking on Memory,” “Hermaphroditus Protrusion Mythology Dabal Kim ‘Dreaming Club’” and "Court of Intergenerational Climate Crime in Seoul: Law in Court." Both audio guides and booklets are provided in Korean and English.