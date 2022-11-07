[Graphic News] Number of households in Seoul set to decline from 2030

The number of households in the capital city of Seoul is expected to gradually decrease starting in 2030, data showed, as more people move to other areas in search of affordable housing.
According to the estimate by Statistics Korea, the number of households in Seoul, which came to 3.95 million in 2020, is expected to grow through 2029 and reach a peak of 4.12 million.
Starting in 2030, however, the number is expected to lose ground, eventually reaching 3.79 million in 2050, it added.
The number of households in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul is expected to top out at 6.8 million in 2044, compared with 5 million in 2020. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)