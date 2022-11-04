 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korean, US defense chiefs visit US air base with B-1, B-52 bombers

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 4, 2022 - 09:43       Updated : Nov 4, 2022 - 09:43
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (7th from R) and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (8th from L), pose for a photo against the backdrop of a B-1B strategic bomber at the Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Thursday in this photo provided by Seoul's defense ministry. (Yonhap)
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (7th from R) and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (8th from L), pose for a photo against the backdrop of a B-1B strategic bomber at the Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Thursday in this photo provided by Seoul's defense ministry. (Yonhap)

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States visited a US air base operating nuclear-capable B-1B and B-52 strategic bombers Thursday in a highly choreographed move to highlight America's military might amid evolving North Korean threats.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, toured the Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland, and were briefed on key features of the bombers and their firepower.

The visit came shortly after they wrapped up their annual Security Consultative Meeting at the Pentagon, where Austin underscored Washington's "ironclad" security commitment to the defense of the South.

The SCM took place in the wake of a series of North Korean missile and artillery launches, including that of an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday.

At the base, Lee said the visit to the military venue signals that should the North engage in a nuclear provocation, the allies' response would be a "strong" one that is "diametrically different" from the past, according to Seoul's defense ministry.

Lee added that the visit would send a strong warning to the North while delivering a message to the South Korean public about the strengthening of the US' extended deterrence.

Extended deterrence refers to Washington's commitment to mobilizing a full range of its military capabilities, both nuclear and conventional, to defend its ally.

At the base, Maj. Mark Olme pointed out the four-engine B-1B bomber is a "very capable, venerable" asset that can "be anywhere in the world within about 18-24 hours."

There, Lee and Austin also encouraged American troops and stressed the importance of the allies' "watertight" deterrence cooperation against North Korean threats. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114